UNITED NATIONS (AP) " The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to allow the European Union's maritime force to seize illegal weapons off Libya's coast for another year.

The British-drafted resolution adopted Monday authorizes EU ships in Operation Sophia to stop vessels on the high seas off Libya's coast that are suspected of smuggling arms in violation of a U.N. arms embargo and seize illegal weapons. Operation Sophia is also charged with seizing migrant-smuggling vessels.

Italy's Deputy Foreign Minister Vincenzo Amendola told the council after the vote that by speaking with one voice, members again showed their "strong commitment to the stability and security of Libya."

He said the council also "emphasized the importance of working together to protect the country from the threat posed by the combination of terrorism and proliferation of weapons."