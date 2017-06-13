ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) " The Latest in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

A jury will soon be deliberating the fate of a Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in last July's fatal shooting of a black motorist.

Closing arguments were expected at midmorning in the trial of police Officer Jeronimo (yeh-RON'-ih-moh) Yanez. The 29-year-old Latino officer is charged in the death of Philando Castile, a school cafeteria worker, during a traffic stop last July in a St. Paul suburb.

Advertisement

Castile was shot seconds after he informed Yanez he was carrying a gun.

Yanez capped the trial's first week of testimony on Friday by taking the stand to say that Castile disregarded his commands not to pull out his gun.

The Ramsey County judge hearing the case hasn't said in open court how long each side will get for closing arguments.

___

12:11 a.m.

Closing arguments are set for Monday in a Minnesota police officer's manslaughter trial in the death of a black motorist.

St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo (yeh-RON'-ih-moh) Yanez is charged with killing Philando Castile following a traffic stop last July in a St. Paul suburb. Castile had informed Yanez when the officer approached Castile's car that he was carrying a gun.

The shooting drew widespread attention after Castile's girlfriend streamed the gruesome aftermath on Facebook.

The jury is expected to begin considering the case later Monday after just five days of testimony, evidence and arguments.

The trial was capped by Yanez's first public words on the case since Castile died. He testified forcefully Friday that he saw Castile's gun and that Castile disregarded his commands not to pull it out of his pocket.