ABBOTTABAD, Pakistan (AP) " Pakistani police say a lone gunman has shot and killed a journalist in the northwestern town of Haripur.

Senior police officer Mohammad Sabir says 39-year-old Bakhshish Illahi, bureau chief of a local daily newspaper and television station, was targeted Sunday near his home while on his way to his office.

Sabir says the journalist was a father of four and had recently joined television channel K-2 and daily newspaper K-2 Times after serving at another local newspaper for 14 years.

Sabir says an investigation hasn't revealed any personal enmity toward Illahi and he was apparently killed for some other reason. He didn't elaborate.

Journalists in Haripur protested the killing.

Pakistan is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.