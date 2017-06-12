LONDON (AP) " Britain's Foreign Office has advice for Britons visiting the Spanish island of Mallorca: Don't bellyache unless you really have a bellyache.

The official warning follows what a rash of reports about people making questionable claims about food poisoning and the arrest of one person who may have made a false claim.

The Foreign Office advice said Monday that Britons "should only consider pursuing a complaint or claim if you have genuinely suffered from injury or illness. If you make a false or fraudulent claim, you may face legal proceedings in the U.K. or Spain."

The Foreign Office said it is in contact with Spanish authorities following the arrest of a British national in Mallorca.

The Mediterranean island is extremely popular with British tourists.