BEIRUT (AP) " Syrian opposition activists say government forces have intensified their bombardment of the contested city of Daraa, which connects Damascus to the Jordanian border.

The activist-run Nabaa Media outlet has released footage it says is of government forces using what appears to be napalm-like weapons on built up areas. The clips show fuel from the weapons burning long after the blasts.

Nabaa contributor Mohammad Abazeid says the city's opposition-held areas are "nearly empty."

Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the government has been intensifying its attacks with missiles and aerial bombings since Saturday, focusing on the city's Palestinian camp.

A "de-escalation agreement" brokered by Iran, Russia and Turkey last month did not lead to any relief for the city, activists said.

Syria is in the sixth year of a civil war that has killed more than 400,000.