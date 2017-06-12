PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) " Nearly complete results in Kosovo's national election are showing that a coalition of former ethnic Albanian rebel commanders is leading with a third of the vote.

Democracy in Action, a monitoring group, said Monday that 87 percent of Sunday's vote had been counted.

The monitors say the nationalist Movement for Self-determination is at about 27 percent, trailed by a coalition led by former Prime Minister Isa Mustafa with around 25 percent.

No group can govern alone and a coalition is likely.

Final results for the new 120-seat parliament are expected later in the week. Twenty seats in parliament are reserved for ethnic Serbs and other minorities.