It took just 143 days. Now Melania and Barron Trump have finally moved into the White House. And Donald interrupted a golf weekend to greet them.

President Trump was inaugurated as 45th President of the United States on January 20.

But it took until June 12 for Melania and Barron Trump to finally move into the White House.

Melania marked the occasion with a tweet showing a picture of the view through a White House window towards the Washington Monument.

President Trump arrived in Washington with the 47-year-old First Lady and their 11-year-old son aboard Air Force One. He spent Friday and Saturday off playing golf - and gatecrashing wedding receptions - at his exclusive New Jersey club.

Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017





Melania and Barron had been living in the Trump Tower New York City penthouse, with the given reason of not disrupting Barron's school life by moving before the end of his school year.

He'll now be attending a private school in Maryland.

Melania has been perceived as apparently reluctant to embrace her duties as First Lady.

She accompanied her husband on his first official overseas tour only a few weeks ago, joining her husband on a visit to Saudi Arabia and Europe.

But she has been slow in hiring staff and finding worthy campaigns to fight for, instead directing media focus more towards her fashions and interactions with Donald.