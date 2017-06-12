A massive sinkhole has appeared on a street in eastern China, sending a minivan and a tree tumbling in.

The incident occurred in the city of Nantong, Jiangsu Province on Saturday, after heavy rain in the region.

Video captured the event unfolding, as the minivan was sent tumbling into the ground.

× A big hole caused by collapse appears on Jianghuai Road on June 10, 2017 in Nantong, Jiangsu Province of China. Photo / Getty Images A big hole caused by collapse appears on Jianghuai Road on June 10, 2017 in Nantong, Jiangsu Province of China. Photo / Getty Images

The sinkhole then continued to expand, consuming a large tree.

Chunks of pavement gave way, and a underground water pipe also burst.

There were no reports of injuries however, and the cause of the sinkhole is being investigated.

Video of the incident was first posted on the Chinese news outlet CGTN, where it has been viewed nearly 100,000 times.

Online commentators speculated that an underwater pipe might have been leaking, causing the earth around it to collapse.

Jiangsu Province has experienced heavy rains over the last few days,

Five reservoirs in the capital Nanjing were inundated as early as 9am Saturday.