In these days of modern technology, it seems that nowhere is safe from prying eyes- not even a private yacht.

As reported in El Pais, a group of young women were forced to complain to the police after they noticed a drone flying over them last weekend as they sunbathed naked on a yacht belonging to one of them off the coast of Mallorca in Spain.

Noticing that the drone was hovering over their vessel with its red filming light illuminated, they cast around for the possible pilots, and saw another yacht around 20 metres from their own manned by a group of foreign young men, according to the Daily Mail.

The men, they said, were watching the monitor and laughing at them.

When the furious young women ordered them to withdraw the drone, the men simply laughed; they eventually withdrew it after noticing that one of the women was filming proceedings on her mobile phone.

The women then followed the drone pilots back to port and alerted the police.

Notified that the police had been called, the young men grew frightened and offered the women money 'to eat in a nice restaurant' if they didn't report them, the newspaper said.

They then admitted that they had taken footage of the women sunbathing, but claimed the footage had been immediately deleted.

Once the police arrived, they mediated between the two sides and investigated whether the drone pilots had violated the young women's privacy and if they had the correct licence to operate the drone.

The increasing popularity of drones has led to fears they could be used by peeping toms and drug smugglers, as well as for other nefarious purposes.

And The Register reported in April that complaints made to police in the UK about drones rose sharply from just a few hundred in 2014 to more than 3400 last year.