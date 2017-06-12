A 25-year-old math teacher at a North Carolina public charter school has been arrested on suspicion of carrying on sexual relationships with three male students.

Erin McAuliffe was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

Police launched an investigation into McAuliffe in May after officials at Rocky Mount Preparatory called them to report allegations of misconduct against the teacher, according to the Daily Mail.

Detectives with the Rocky Mount Police Department conducted interviews with students and staff at the school, which has 1,300 students from kindergarten to 12th grade, before obtaining a warrant for McAuliffe's arrest this week.

According to police, the math teacher's alleged sexual encounters with the three students all took place off campus.

McAuliffe was ordered held in the Carteret County Jail on $20,000 bond pending her first court appearance scheduled for June 12, reported WITN.

School administrators at Rocky Mount Prep said that the 25-year-old educator was fired on May 4, a day before police were tipped off about her alleged dalliances with minors.

Police said two of the victims are 17 years old and the third is 16 years old, reported the station WNCN.

According to her LinkedIn profile, McAuliffe graduated from Methodist University in 2014 with a Bachelor's degree in mathematics.

She was hired at Rocky Mount Prep in August 2016 after a brief stint as a data analyst at a San Diego-based law firm.

McAuliffe's social media posts suggest that she is not married and lives in Rocky Mount with a dog and a cat.