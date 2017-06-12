MEXICO CITY (AP) " Election officials in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila have declared the candidate of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party as the winner of the June 4 gubernatorial election.

Members of the Coahuila Electoral Institute said Sunday that the final vote tally gave the win to Miguel Angel Riquelme Solis' coalition with an edge of about 30,000 votes over the coalition led by Guillermo Anaya of National Action Party. The governor-elect will start his six-year term on Dec. 1.

National Action's nationwide leader Ricardo Anaya has called for that party's members to march Sunday afternoon in Coahuila. In a statement Sunday, Anaya says the party will work through the courts to overturn the June 4 election, which he says was plagued with irregularities.