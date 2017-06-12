American President Donald Trump has called his ex-FBI director James Comey "very cowardly" even as it emerged he reportedly bottled out of a UK state visit over fears of mass protests.

Mr Trump attacked Mr Comey in a Sunday morning tweet after the ex-FBI director gave evidence to the US Senate Intelligence Committee this week suggesting Mr Trump had tried to pressure him into stopping an investigation into his former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn.

During his evidence Mr Comey admitted that he had been behind a leak to the New York Times of this conversation with Mr Trump.

In his tweet Mr Trump said: "I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very 'cowardly!'"

Mr Trump had earlier said that Mr Comey's evidence involved "false statements and lies" and claimed his appearance was a "total and complete vindication" even though Mr Comey told the committee Mr Trump demanded his loyalty several times and pushed him to end the ongoing probe into Mr Flynn.

Meanwhile, it emerged on Sunday that Mr Trump has snubbed his state visit to the UK.

Mr Trump was said to have told Prime Minister Theresa May he would not come to the UK if there are likely to be large-scale protests against him.

The Guardian reports the pair spoke about the issue over the phone within the last few weeks, with Mr Trump saying he would not visit until the country welcomes him.

A date was yet to be fixed for his visit.

It comes after Mr Trump caused mass upset in the aftermath of the London terror attack last Saturday, when he took to Twitter to criticise London Mayor Sadiq Khan for pleading with his people to stay calm.

Mr Khan engaged in a bitter social media war with the President, accusing him of taking his quotes out of context, and called on the Prime Minister to cancel his visit.

A Downing Street adviser who was present during the phone-call told the British newspaper Mrs May was taken aback by Mr Trump's statement.

It is expected the visit will be put on hold indefinitely as public opinion about the President is not favourable.

Mrs May invited Mr Trump and his wife to the UK on a state visit just seven days after he was elected last year.

She travelled to Washington to meet Mr Trump in what was reported as a sign that the UK-US relationship was stronger than ever.

But since then there have been a number of calls for the visit to be called off after Mr Trump introduced a series of controversial policy measures.

The UK Government is yet to comment.