LONDON (AP) " Prime Minister Theresa May has named a Cabinet to lead her Conservative minority government after last week's humbling election result. Some of the key players:
Prime Minister " Theresa May
First Secretary of State " Damian Green
Chancellor of the Exchequer (Treasury) " Philip Hammond
Chief Secretary to the Treasury " Liz Truss
Foreign Secretary " Boris Johnson
Home Secretary " Amber Rudd
Exiting the European Union " David Davis
Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor " David Lidington
Defense " Michael Fallon
Business " Greg Clark
Work and Pensions " David Gauke
Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities " Justine Greening
Health " Jeremy Hunt
Transport " Chris Grayling
International Development " Priti Patel
Communities and Local Government " Sajid Javid
Wales Secretary " Alun Cairns
Government Chief Whip " Gavin Williamson