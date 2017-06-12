LONDON (AP) " Prime Minister Theresa May has named a Cabinet to lead her Conservative minority government after last week's humbling election result. Some of the key players:

Prime Minister " Theresa May

First Secretary of State " Damian Green

Chancellor of the Exchequer (Treasury) " Philip Hammond

Chief Secretary to the Treasury " Liz Truss

Foreign Secretary " Boris Johnson

Home Secretary " Amber Rudd

Exiting the European Union " David Davis

Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor " David Lidington

Defense " Michael Fallon

Business " Greg Clark

Work and Pensions " David Gauke

Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities " Justine Greening

Health " Jeremy Hunt

Transport " Chris Grayling

International Development " Priti Patel

Communities and Local Government " Sajid Javid

Wales Secretary " Alun Cairns

Government Chief Whip " Gavin Williamson