MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) " The U.S. military in Africa says it carried out an airstrike in southern Somalia that killed eight Islamic extremists at a rebel command and logistics camp, 185 miles southwest of Mogadishu, the capital.

A U.S. military statement said the attack happened Sunday morning. There was no immediate comment on the airstrike from Somalia's homegrown extremist group, al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaida.

Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed confirmed the airstrike, saying that Somali and partner forces destroyed an al-Shabaab training camp near Sakow, in the Middle Juba region. He said such attacks would disrupt the group's ability to conduct new attacks within Somalia.