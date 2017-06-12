TOP STORY:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS " Rafael Nadal tries to win his 10th French Open title Sunday, facing 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka in the final. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. Scheduled to start after 9 a.m. ET (1300 GMT). UPCOMING: 750 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-EUROPEAN QUALIFYING ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain " A roundup of European qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, with Spain, Italy and Wales all in action. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--U20 WORLD CUP

SUWON, South Korea " A first-half goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave England a 1-0 win over Venezuela in the 2017 Under-20 World Cup final at Suwon World Cup Stadium on Sunday " the country's first global title since 1966. By John Duerden. SENT: 450 words, photos. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1500 GMT.

TEN--ON TENNIS-MAKING THINGS INTERESTING

PARIS " It's way too soon to declare French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko the next great champion. The history of tennis, as with plenty of other sports, is filled with one-hit wonders or athletes who were quickly labeled "The Next Big Thing" only to fade away quietly. But with a power-based game that elicits "oohs" and "aahs" from spectators, and a fearless attitude to match, Ostapenko could be one to watch at Wimbledon next month " and for quite some time. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 700 words, photos.

" TEN--FRENCH OPEN-WOMEN'S DOUBLES " UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 1600 GMT.

" TEN--FRENCH OPEN-THE LATEST " Real-time updates throughout the day.

" TEN--FRENCH OPEN GLANCE " UPCOMING: 300 words by 2100 GMT.

" TEN--WIMBLEDON-SHARAPOVA OUT " Maria Sharapova will not try to qualify for Wimbledon because of injury. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 350 words, photo.

SOC--WCUP-EUROPEAN QUALIFYING-GROUP D " Serbia and Ireland will try to break their tie atop the group standings when they host Wales and Austria, respectively. Plus, Moldova meets Georgia. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

SOC--WCUP-EUROPEAN QUALIFYING-GROUP G

SKOPJE, Macedonia " Spain and Italy aim to stay tied on points atop their World Cup qualifying group by winning respective matches against Macedonia and Liechtenstein. Israel also hosts Albania. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--WCUP-EUROPEAN QUALIFYING-GROUP I " Iceland will try to draw level with Croatia atop the group standings when the two sides meet in Reykjavik. Finland, meanwhile, welcomes Ukraine, and Kosovo faces off against Turkey in Albania. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

SOC--CONFED CUP-TV DEAL

MOSCOW " FIFA says it has reached a TV rights deal with Russian broadcasters for the Confederations Cup just six days before the tournament kicks off. SENT: 220 words.

" SOC--BRAZIL-DOPING " Brazilian defensive star Roberto Carlos, who was part of the team that won the 2002 World Cup, denies accusations of doping made in a German documentary. SENT: 130 words.

" SOC--DROGBA-PHOENIX RISING " Didier Drogba makes his debut for USL side Phoenix Rising FC about two months after agreeing to join the club as player and part owner. By Jose M. Romero. SENT: 950 words.

" SOC--MAN UNITED-LINDELOF " Manchester United reached an agreement to sign Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica on Saturday. SENT: 120 words, photo.

CAR--F1-CANADIAN GP

MONTREAL " Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes leaves from the pole in his attempt to win his third straight Canadian Grand Prix and close the gap on Ferrari's Sebastien Vettel in the Formula One standings. By Jimmy Golen. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

RGU--BRITISH LIONS-HIGHLANDERS

WELLINGTON, New Zealand" Tour captain Sam Warburton will return from injury to lead a reorganized British and Irish Lions lineup in their fourth tour match on Wednesday against the Dunedin-based Highlanders. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 700 words, photos.

RGL--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP

SYDNEY " Halfback Mitchell Pearce scored two tries and set up another on Sunday to lead the Sydney Roosters to a 40-18 win over the Wests Tigers and into second place in Australia's National Rugby League. SENT: 420 words.

" RGU--CANADA-GEORGIA " Merab Kvirkashvili scored all the points for Georgia, including the game's only try in the 77th minute, to beat Canada 13-0 on Saturday. SENT: 180 words.

" RGU--US-IRELAND " Ireland successfully debuted five players and scored nine tries in putting away the United States 55-19 on Saturday. SENT: 200 words.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-INDIA

LONDON " India set up a victory target of only 192 to reach the Champions Trophy semifinals after routing South Africa in 45 overs at The Oval on Sunday. By Foster Niumata. SENT: 350 words, photos.

CRI--CHAMPIONS TROPHY-STOKES

BIRMINGHAM, England " Ben Stokes started this year's IPL as its costliest player and ended it as the MVP. Now he's proving priceless for England at the Champions Trophy. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

GLF--ST JUDE CLASSIC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. " Stewart Cink, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Ben Crane enter the final round in a three-way tie for the lead at TPC Southwind. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

" GLF--PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS " Brandt Jobe, who has never won on the senior tour, and Glen Day enter the final round atop the leaderboard. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

" GLF--LYONESS OPEN " Chile's Felipe Aguilar, leading from the opening day, chases his third European Tour title. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1600 GMT.

MOT--CATALONIA GP

MONTMELO, Spain " MotoGP points leader Maverick Vinales starts the Catalonia Grand Prix from ninth place on the grid after a poor qualifying session. SENT: 200 words, photos.

" BBO--MLB CAPSULES " Mark Reynolds, Charlie Blackmon hit home runs as Rockies defeat Cubs. SENT: 1920 words.

" CAR--INDYCAR-TEXAS " Will Power wins IndyCar race at Texas. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 900 words, photos.

