WASHINGTON (AP) " Republicans are taking a big political risk on health care.

They're trying to scale back major benefit programs being used by millions of people. And they're trying to do it even though much of the public is leery of drastic changes, and there's no support outside the GOP.

The Republican bill would roll back former President Barack Obama's health law " and make major changes to Medicaid, which now covers 70 million people.

Republicans say they're undeterred.

After seven years of attacking the health overhaul, Republicans are finally in control of government and say they have to deliver now.

Yet they're avoiding the trade-offs that could come with such sweeping changes, including more uninsured people and new winners and losers.