AMMAN, Jordan (AP) " Jordan says its border guards have killed five suspected infiltrators approaching the kingdom's border from Syria in a pickup truck and two motorcycles.

The military said in a statement Sunday that the incident took place near the spot where Jordan, Syria and Iraq meet.

Jordan has been on alert for possible infiltrations by Islamic State group extremists who seized territories in Syria and Iraq in 2014. In recent months, Jordan expressed concern that U.S.-backed offensives against IS will push some of the militants closer to the kingdom's border.

The army said nine vehicles approached Jordan from Syria in the past three days, and border guards opened fire to hold them back. The army says that in the latest incident, troops fired on a pickup truck and two motorcycles, killing five.