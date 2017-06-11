These are the fake suicide belts the London Bridge terrorists wore to create more fear as they launched their deadly attack.

All three of the attackers wore the leather belts which each had three disposable water bottles covered in masking tape attached to them.

Khuram Butt, a 27-year-old Pakistani-born British citizen, and his two accomplices, Rachid Redouane, 30, who claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan, and Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Italian national of Moroccan descent, were shot dead by armed police eight minutes after the first emergency call.

× Each man in the London Bridge attack had disposable water bottles covered in duct tape that were attached to a belt. Photo / Metropolitan Police Each man in the London Bridge attack had disposable water bottles covered in duct tape that were attached to a belt. Photo / Metropolitan Police

The fake explosive belts were still attached to the suspects when they were shot dead.

Advertisement

Commander Dean Haydon, who is leading the investigation, said: "I have not seen this tactic in the UK before where terrorists create maximum fear by strapping fake explosives to themselves.

"Anyone who saw them on the night would have thought they were genuine. It is hard to speculate what the motive was for wearing the belts. It could be that they had plans to take the attack in to a siege situation or it might be that they saw it as protection from being shot themselves.

"It makes the bravery of those police officers and members of the public who tackled the terrorists even more remarkable. The belt would have been visible to them and if you are fighting back or aiming a shot at someone wearing the device you would clearly be very aware that you could be caught in an explosion."

× Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane were two of the London Bridge attackers. Photo / AP Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane were two of the London Bridge attackers. Photo / AP

Haydon said the belts were tested by explosives officers who found they were not viable.

"I can only assume they were part of trying to cause fear amongst people who came across them," the senior officer said.

Asked if the vests may have been worn by the attackers to ensure they were shot dead, he said: "It's possible, we don't know."

Three 12in knives with pink blades were recovered at the scene of the killings.

Officers have so far spoken to 262 people from 19 different countries. Of these, 78 are significant witnesses.

They believe there will be many others who witnessed the incidents who have yet to speak to police, and are asking them to come forward.