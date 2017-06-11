Passengers on a flight to from Manchester to Spain were left stunned when a couple engaged in an X-rated romp in their seats in view of the whole cabin.

The kinky couple, on a Ryanair flight from Manchester to the party island of Ibiza, began their shocking spectacle just one hour into the journey.

Fellow passenger Kieran Williams, 21, from Lancashire, UK, said the X-rated display started when the woman climbed onto the man's lap.

"I heard them talking about it but I thought they were joking," Williams said, according to the Mail Online.

"The guy was shouting, 'Anyone got a jelly?', meaning condom.

"We all laughed but then 10 minutes later they actually did it. They seemed so drunk, they brought a lot of attention to themselves."

Williams said the couple wasted no time getting down to business.

"You could see the girl taking off her pants and he pulled his trousers off. She started riding him," he said.

"I had to get my phone out. I have never seen anything like that."

Williams alleged cabin crew did nothing to stop the couple or even reprimand them, and disgusted passengers who asked to be moved to another seat weren't able to do so.

"A woman was sat next to them and she stood up and asked if she could be moved. About 20 minutes after it happened, someone complained about it. But the crew did nothing," he said.

A spokesman for Ryanair told the Mail Online the budget carrier was "looking into this matter".

"We will not tolerate unruly, disruptive or inappropriate behaviour at any time and any passengers who appear to behave in an unacceptable manner may be liable for further sanctions," the spokesman said.

The couple probably should have booked their flight instead with Flamingo Air - an airline that said to be the only one that actively encourages people to have sex mid-flight.