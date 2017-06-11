This is the chilling moment a sex slave chained up in a shipping container by a serial killer was rescued.

Police found Kala Brown,30, in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, after Todd Kohlhepp kidnapped her, locked her inside a container on his property and repeatedly raped her.

South Carolina sheriff's deputies released her after hearing her screams inside a large metal container.

Investigators sawed and then pried open the bin to rescue Brown, who had been chained inside for about two months, according to police body cam footage which was released by prosecutors on Friday.

During the 10-minute operation, officers walked in carefully with their hands on their guns and found a clothed Kala Brown, sitting on the floor with a chain around her neck stretching to the wall.

Speaking about her boyfriend Charlie Karver, who Kohlhepp also kidnapped, an officer asked Brown: "Do you know where your buddy is?"

"Charlie? He shot him," she said quietly.

"Who did?" an officer asked.

"Todd Kohlhepp shot Charlie Carver three times in the chest, wrapped him in a blue tarp, put him in the bucket of the tractor, locked me down here. I've never seen him again. He says he's dead and buried. He says there are several bodies dead and buried out here," she said.

On November 3, investigators went on Kohlhepp's property to look for Brown and her boyfriend, 32-year-old Charles David Carter.

The couple had been missing for two months, and her cellphone indicated she might have been in the area when she vanished.

Police found three bodies on Kohlhepp's 95-acre property before they heard Brown's cries and rescued her.

Authorities say on the way to the hospital, Brown told them about how Kohlhepp confessed to killing a married couple before she was captured, and about killing four people at a Spartanburg County motorcycle shop - murders that were unsolved for 13 years.

Brown later told police that she came out to the property two months prior with Carter, for a cleaning job.

Kohlhepp shot Carter dead and then chained her up in the storage container where he continued to rape her on a near daily basis.

After finding Brown and arresting Kohlhepp, investigators searched the property and found Carter's body in a shallow grave, along with the remains of two other people.

Police also released videos of their interrogations with the notorious serial killer.

"She has told us that you shot and killed Charlie," the deputy tells Kohlhepp, who is sitting down with his hands cuffed behind his back.

"So at this time I'm gonna need you to stand up and put your hands behind your back.

"You are under arrest for kidnapping," the deputy says.

He then urges Kohlhepp to "help himself" by telling the investigators where Carter's body was buried.

Kohlhepp declines.

After authorities let Kohlhepp talk to his mother and promised to give her money from his accounts, he confessed in several other videos released by prosecutors.

Carter was the last of the seven murder victims that Kohlhepp confessed to killing.

The videos show the investigator asking Kohlhepp why he shot Carter.

Kohlhepp denied shooting him.

The investigator then asks Kohlhepp why he abducted Brown and kept her locked inside a shipping container.

"We have 20 investigators on your property right now and they have found her in the Conex box," the deputy tells Kohlhepp.

"She has told investigators you shot and killed Charlie.

"I'm trying to give you an opportunity to help yourself and help us and help you find this body because she's saying you buried Charlie's body on that property."

Kohlhepp denied the investigator's claims and then insists on having an attorney present.

Finally, the exasperated investigator orders one of his colleagues to "put him in the back of your car".

Kohlhepp is then seen being hauled away from his home and into police custody.

Kohlhepp bragged in one video about wearing gloves when loading his gun to assure no fingerprints were on the casings.

He also told authorities he pulled the gun apart and threw the components into different trash bins, putting the barrel into a bag of used kitty litter.

Even though it had been 13 years, Kohlhepp detailed each shot he fired at the Superbike shop, including final shots to the forehead of 30-year-old Scott Ponder; 52-year-old Beverly Guy; 30-year-old Brian Lucas; and 26-year-old Chris Sherbert.

Guy was Ponder's mother and worked as a bookkeeper. Lucas was a service manager, and Sherbert was a mechanic at the shop.

"That was one big building. I cleared that building in under 30 seconds," Kohlhepp said.

"I'm sorry, but you guys would have been proud."

The investigators asked if anyone begged for their lives or said anything to him.

"I don't remember any of that. I will tell you that once I engaged, I was engaged. It was almost like a video game. It's not a game - you've been there, sir, you know what I am talking about," Kohlhepp said.

Kohlhepp also killed 29-year-old Johnny Coxie and 26-year-old Leigh McCraw-Coxie in December 2015. They, like Carver and Brown, were lured to Kohlhepp's land after he promised them work.

Kohlhepp killed Coxie immediately and tried to keep McCraw-Coxie locked away, but he said he killed her after several days because she tried to burn the container after he gave her cigarettes.

"She wanted Little Caesar's pizza. I hate that (expletive). It gives me heartburn," Kohlhepp said.

"Dr. Pepper, cinnamon rolls and freaking Newports. If you go down to that building, you'll find an unused package of Newports that I bought for her."

Kohlhepp told investigators that he shot Johnny when he tried to rob him.

According to the terms of the plea agreement signed by the 46-year-old Kohlhepp last month, he will serve seven consecutive life terms plus 60 years on kidnapping, sexual assault and other charges, reports the Daily Mail.

He will not be eligible for parole, and he also agreed not to appeal the sentence.

Kohlhepp denied killing anyone else. He did say he shot a man in Arizona when he was 14, but could give few details. Authorities have not charged him with any additional crimes in other states.

Last month, Kohlhepp of Spartanburg County pleaded guilty to raping Brown and killing seven people.

Kohlhepp was eligible for the death penalty, but the plea deal took that off the table.

No one has been executed in South Carolina in more than six years because the state lacks the drugs needed for lethal injections.

Kohlhepp moved to South Carolina in 2001 shortly after 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping in Arizona. Authorities there said the then 15-year-old forced a 14-year-old neighbour back to his home at gunpoint, tied her up and raped her.

Kohlhepp had to register on South Carolina's sex offender registry, but told people it was a trumped up charge after a girl's father was angry about a joyride. Kohlhepp also lied about the felony conviction so he could get his real estate license in the state.

Friends and co-workers at Kohlhepp's real estate business said he was a hard worker with some strange habits. He would watch pornographic videos during work and joked on his firm's website that he motivated workers by not feeding them.