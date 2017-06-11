New Yorkers are at their wits' end over the power outages, signal problems and other breakdowns that have turned the city's ageing subway system into a horror show.

The stress of a crumbling system with 5.6 million passengers weekly last year has caused train delays to triple during the past five years, to 70,000 per month.

Videos on the internet this week show passengers desperately clawing at the doors of a subway car, trying to wedge it open after it crawled into a station.

They had been trapped for 45 minutes inside the stalled train with no lights, no ventilation and heat rising to the point that the windows fogged up and sweltering passengers took off most of their clothes.

One wrote, "I will survive", on a steamy window.

"It started getting really, really hot. Oh my God, really hot! People started fanning themselves; the air was really thick. Any more time and people would have really freaked out. People were dripping wet," said Samantha Mushnick, one of the trapped passengers.

"This issue has to be brought to the attention it deserves," said another, Michael Sciaraffo.

"We are a first-class city living with a third-class infrastructure."

Governor Andrew Cuomo, who oversees the agency that operates railroads in New York City and its suburbs, concedes the subway system is "at its breaking point".

He said decades of underfunding and inattention to maintenance created the current situation. Much of the signal system is more than 80 years old, and 30 per cent was installed before 1965.

"This is 50 years of lack of maintenance and repair coming home to roost," Cuomo said in a recent speech.

The subway system, which dates to 1904, operates 8000 trains daily over 1054km of track and has 13,000 signals.

It was a wreck of graffiti, crime and dysfunction in the 1970s and 1980s but experienced a remarkable turnaround, like the city itself, and is now safe and popular.

But the system took a big hit in 2012, when Superstorm Sandy washed out tracks and flooded tunnels. Equipment, from the trains to the ancient signalling system, hasn't been replaced because of the enormous cost and pressure to keep fares from rising.

"The deterioration of the New York City subway is one of the greatest threats to the continued prosperity of the city and region," said John Raskin, executive director of the Riders Alliance, a passenger advocacy group.

Coupled with expected repair work that will cause widespread delays at Penn Station, where suburban commuter lines, subways and Amtrak trains converge, Cuomo warned rail riders are looking at "a summer of hell".

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority recently offered three US$1 million prizes to anyone who can suggest ways to increase capacity and improve subway reliability.

A spokeswoman for the Governor said changes will come in a US$29.5 billion plan to modernise outdated infrastructure.