With less than 24 hours to go, Schapelle Corby's parole book is continuing to attract more bids on eBay, as she continues to live out of the public eye.

Corby's parole book had 106 bids on it so far, and was going for $14,100 at 5am AEST this morning.

The auction has been going for the past week and bidding closes at around 4.20pm AEST today.

All proceeds made from the sale of the convicted drug smuggler's book will go to Project Rescue Children (PRC), a child-rescue charity run by Adam Whittington.

Whittington was the chief planner of the botched 60 Minutes child snatch scandal where he failed to rescue Sally Faulkner's children, Noah and Lahela.

× Inside Schapelle Corby's parole book being auctioned for charity. Photo / Supplied Inside Schapelle Corby's parole book being auctioned for charity. Photo / Supplied

Whittington was freed months after he was arrested and held in a Lebanese prison.

He then set up the Australian arm of Project Rescue Children on the Gold Coast.

On Instagram, Whittington described her donation as "amazing".

"Being in her horrific position myself in the past, I know how personal this is.....Current bid $13,000. Thanks to Schapelle, PRC will be able to make a start in building our first ever PRC safe haven for children in Cambodia which will help our rescued kids both boys and girls to be educated, rehabilitated, and live in a safe carefree environment away from their abuse......I wonder what the name of our first safe haven would be, any suggestions?? I know one!"

He previously told News Corp Australia that Corby became aware of his project through John McLeod, the private security guard who organised her exit from Bali to Brisbane.

McLeod is also a director of Project Rescue Children.

"When she left Bali, she had a set of clothes and this book," Mr McLeod told News Corp.

McLeod declined to talk about the operation. "It's over for me, but it's not over yet," he said.

"A big thanks to Schapelle," Whittington said.

× Schapelle Corby with her brother Michael and her sister Mercedes. Photo / Instagram via AAP Schapelle Corby with her brother Michael and her sister Mercedes. Photo / Instagram via AAP

The child-rescue project's motto is "We hunt those who hunt children" and is separate to Whittington's abduction agency.

The eBay auction comes as Corby continues to keep her location private as she settles back into Australia.

She continues to post Instagram images of how she is spending her time back home, and her memories of Bali.

Her sister Mercedes Corby told Kyle and Jackie O that she was unsure if she would stay in Australia, or whether she would return to Bali after her six-month ban ends.