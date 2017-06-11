SEATTLE (AP) " The Latest on marches against Islamic law being held in U.S. cities (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Marches against Islamic law have drawn larger counter-rallies in some U.S. cities.

Hundreds of counter-protesters marched through Seattle on Saturday to confront a few dozen people claiming Shariah is incompatible with Western freedoms. Local activists set up an "Ask an American Muslim" booth where attendees could meet and learn about their Muslim neighbors.

Scholars say there's little to no threat to U.S. democracy from Islamic law.

In New York and Chicago, a few dozen anti-Shariah demonstrators were outnumbered by counter-protesters.

The group ACT for America held anti-Sharia rallies in more than two dozen cities. The group said it supports the rights of those subject to Shariah law and opposes discrimination. But the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, calls it the largest American anti-Muslim organization.

12:03 a.m.

Marches against Islamic law are scheduled in more than two dozen cities across the United States.

Counter-demonstrations were also planned for Saturday by opponents who called the marches anti-Muslim and an attempt to stoke hatred. The group organizing the rallies, ACT for America, claims Shariah is incompatible with Western democracy

But Liyakat Takim, a professor of Islamic studies at McMaster University in the Canadian city of Hamilton, Ontario, says most Muslims don't want to replace U.S. law with Islamic law, known as Shariah.

He says only "radical extremist groups" would call for that.