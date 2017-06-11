WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump is banking on his loyal base of supporters to help him through the tangle of the Russia turmoil.

The White House has made little effort to broaden the bedrock of support for a president who lost the popular vote and receives scant support from Democrats.

Instead, the president appears to have settled on a narrow, confrontational strategy.

He'll try to ride out the storm shielded by loyal followers. And he'll work to fulfill campaign promises important to those supporters, while taking on Comey, Democrats and what he calls the "fake news media."

Most of Trump's recent actions have been aimed at that base " such as pulling out of the Paris climate accords.