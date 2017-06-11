MEXICO CITY (AP) " Authorities in southern Mexico say that six people have been killed by armed men in a rural community on the outskirts of Acapulco.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia says the victims in San Pedro Cacahuatepec include three women, a 4-month-old baby and a 17-year-old boy. Three children were also wounded when the shooters opened fire Friday on their humble homes. It appeared the victims were part of a single family.

It is an area where the federal government wants to build a dam, but the territory is disputed between two community defense groups. The vigilante-style police groups armed themselves in 2013 and 2014 to fight drug cartels.