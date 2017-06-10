WASHINGTON (AP) " The NATO alliance is getting a boost from President Donald Trump.

Trump said Friday that the U.S. is committed to the mutual defense of NATO members. The statement comes after he made a point not to offer vocal support for Article 5 in the NATO treaty during his recent European trip.

Article 5 says an attack on one NATO member is an attack on all members and binds the allies to come to that country's defense.

European countries and others expressed concern last month when Trump did not mention the clause in a speech at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The White House says Trump's visit to Poland next month will in part show his commitment to NATO's collective defense.