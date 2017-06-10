WASHINGTON (AP) " Many leading Republicans are responding with a shrug to former FBI Director James Comey's allegations against President Donald Trump.

In congressional testimony, Comey called Trump a liar as he recounted interactions leading up to Comey's firing. He also testified that he took Trump's remarks about an FBI investigation of his former national security adviser as an effort to end the probe. That has sparked debate over whether Trump was obstructing the investigation into Russia and election meddling.

But top Republicans appear to remain focused on how Trump can advance their agenda and win elections.

In a speech Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell boasted of the GOP's accomplishments under Trump and promised more to come. He made no mention of Comey.