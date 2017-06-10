A man who raised over £50,000 (NZ$87,000) for a homeless man who helped the victims of the Manchester terror attack now wishes he hadn't.

Michael Johns set up a crowdfunding page to raise £1,000 for Chris Parker, after reading about how the homeless man attended to victims when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of the Ariana Grande concert last month.

Johns was hailed a hero when it was reported he pulled nails out of children's faces.

The response was "unprecedented", surpassing £52,000 - his original target was £1,000.

But after receiving online abuse and enduring the stress of dealing with such a large amount of money, he now wishes he had never started the appeal, according to The BBC.

"If I could go back, if I could envisage the problems and stress it would cause, I would have avoided it," he said.

He said he has experienced feelings of regret "multiple, multiple times".



Johns said he hoped the campaign would "go some way to helping Chris off the streets and also show our gratitude for his actions".

But he said the fundraiser became far more complicated than he anticipated.

"It has gone from being a fairly straightforward case of just handing over a relatively small amount to having an amount that is potentially life-changing," he said.

Initially he struggled to track down the homeless man.

Eventually, the pair were able to meet and Mr Johns organised for the money to be put into a trust with five trustees: donors, a solicitor, an accountant, a homelessness outreach worker and a homelessness support professional.

He also negotiated with the crowdfunding website to release a small amount of the money so Chris' "needs could be met in the meantime".

Mr Johns says Mr Parker is a "vulnerable person" and while he has had offers of help from a number of organisations, he is "actively not engaging with that support".

"I'm stuck between a rock and a hard place but I'm trying my hardest to plough on with this in the correct direction," he wrote online.