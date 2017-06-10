Wall Street turned in an uneven finish Friday as investors sold off shares in technology companies and bid up energy and financial stocks.

Despite the steep slide in technology stocks, the Dow Jones industrial average and the Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks hit record highs.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 2.02 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,431.77.

Advertisement

The Dow added 89.44 points, or 0.4 percent, to 21,271.97.

The Nasdaq composite slid 113.85 points, or 1.8 percent, to 6,207.92.

The Russell 2000 picked up 6.09 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,421.71.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 7.30 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Dow rose 65.68 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq fell 97.88 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 rose 16.32 points, or 1.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 192.94 points, or 8.6 percent.

The Dow is up 1,509.37 points, or 7.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 824.80 points, or 15.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 64.58 points, or 4.8 percent.