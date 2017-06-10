NEW YORK (AP) " New York City's subway riders have become increasingly frustrated by power outages, signal problems and other breakdowns.

The number of delays in the city's huge, but crumbling, system has tripled in five years.

The system's problems have also led to scenes like the one earlier this week, when passengers trapped in a stalled, dark, hot train for 45 minutes clawed at the doors and wrote "I will survive" on a steamy window.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo concedes the subway system is "at its breaking point." He says decades of underfunding and inattention to maintenance created the current situation.

He says changes will come in the form of a nearly $30 billion plan to modernize outdated infrastructure.

Riders say they just want better service.