PARIS (AP) " France's Constitutional Court has struck down a measure allowing local authorities to bar protesters and others from their territories as part of the country's prolonged state of emergency.

The court ruled Friday that the measure does not clearly define limits or ensure balance between "protecting public order and the freedom to come and go."

The measure, part of the 1955 state of emergency law, allows prefects to ban anyone seen as threatening public authority from their administrative areas. It was notably applied amid violent protests last year.

The decision comes as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a new law allowing certain extraordinary police measures any time " and not just during a state of emergency. Rights groups are protesting, saying that infringes on fundamental freedoms.

France has been under a state of emergency since deadly Islamic extremist attacks in 2015.