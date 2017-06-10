MOSCOW (AP) " A senior Russian lawmaker has dismissed the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey as insignificant.

Comey, who testified before a Senate committee on Thursday, asserted that President Donald Trump had fired him to interfere with an investigation of Russia's ties to the Trump campaign and reaffirmed the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia meddled in the election.

Alexei Pushkov, chairman of the information policy committee at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, late on Thursday dismissed Comey's testimony as a "big bubble," adding that it "will not help Trump's adversaries to start impeachment proceedings."

Russian officials have vehemently denied any role in hacking attacks on the Democratic National Convention and voter-registration databases.