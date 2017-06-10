DOHA, Qatar (AP) " The Latest on developments in and related to Qatar (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Qatar's foreign minister says that sanctions imposed upon his country violate international law, calling the moves by Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations an "unjust siege."

Speaking in the German town of Wolfenbuettel on Friday alongside German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also said that his nation's hope was for diplomacy and dialogue.

Advertisement

He asked: "What crime did Qatar commit to deserve such a punishment that violates international law?"

Gabriel said it was important to prevent any "further escalation" and that Germany was willing to help with any negotiations, noting that other diplomatic efforts were already being made by the U.S., Kuwait and others, and that he was "optimistic" they would be able to organize talks.

___

10:45 a.m.

Qatar says its foreign minister has spoken to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The energy rich country's Foreign Ministry made the announcement Friday. It said Tillerson and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani "discussed bilateral relations and means of enhancing them as well as the situation and the latest developments" in a crisis between it and Arab countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has suggested Tillerson, who as Exxon Mobil's CEO had business with Qatar, as a possible mediator for the dispute. That comes after Trump, who tweeted Tuesday about Qatar funding extremists, called Qatari ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday and offered to host leaders at the White House to resolve the crisis.

Sheikh Mohammed told The Associated Press on Thursday that Sheikh Tamim "is not going to leave the country while the country is in blockade," in effect turning down the mediation offer.

___

9:35 a.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved legislation for increased military cooperation with Qatar, including a deal for the deployment of Turkish troops there. The move is a sign of support for the Gulf state in its dispute with its regional neighbors.

The legislation, which also foresees cooperation in military training, was rapidly passed in parliament on Wednesday, a day after Erdogan openly sided with Qatar and criticized other Gulf countries' moves to isolate it.

Erdogan approved the legislation late on Thursday, his office said. It was published in the Official Gazette on Friday.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and other Arab nations cut off relations with Qatar after accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Turkey and Qatar have developed close ties over the years and reached an agreement in 2014 to set up a Turkish military base in the tiny Gulf nation.

Government officials said the military would decide on the number of Turkish troops that would be deployed in Qatar and the length of their stay.

___

8:30 a.m.

Arab countries have put 12 organizations and 59 people they say are associated with energy rich Qatar on a terror sanctions list.

The move, announced early Friday, is the latest development in the ongoing rift between Qatar and Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

A joint statement from the four countries said they sanctioned the groups and individuals because of "the continuous and ongoing violations of the authorities in Doha of Qatar's commitments and obligations."

Six of the organizations are already considered militant groups in Bahrain.

Among the individuals named is Youssef al-Qaradawi, an Egyptian-born cleric considered a spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist group.

Qatar said the terror listing is part of "baseless allegations that hold no foundation in fact."