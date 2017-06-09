A Nine News reporter has been subjected to a vile racist attack while reporting on a robbery in Geelong.

A 53-year-old man was drinking with friends at his home in Corio last night when two intruders allegedly stormed in and began beating him with a pole, according to Nine. It's believed the incident was sparked by a neighbourhood dispute.

When journalist Neary Ty arrived on the scene to interview the victim, who had been taken to hospital, the ranter intervened and became aggressive. He launched a verbal tirade aimed at the reporter - and it was all caught on camera.

You see and hear a lot on the road while reporting, but I wasn't expecting this in Geelong today. @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/FmirEt1u16 — Neary Ty (@NearyTy_9) June 7, 2017





"What country do you come from?" he's seen yelling at her, to which she responds: "I was born here."

The man continues shouting at Ty, asking: "You're not f***ing Aussie, are ya? If you've got such a beautiful country, f*** off back there."

He follows it up with rude gestures, before spitting in her direction.

Ty exposed the racist rant via Twitter, uploading the video with the caption: "You see and hear a lot on the road while reporting, but I wasn't expecting this in Geelong today."

The reporter opened up about the attack on Today this morning, describing it as "next level".

"You know, my parents came from Cambodia as refugees, they were sponsored here in the '80s," Ty explained.

"They created such a beautiful life for my sister and I here in this great country, they started a new life here, and I was born here. So it was upsetting for him to say something like that."

- news.com.au