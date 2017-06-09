UK Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has delivered what is being dubbed "the worst high five ever" as he slapped one of his colleagues on the breast.

Mr Corbyn, 68, entered a room of cheering Labour supporters at the count centre in Islington when Opposition Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry came up to congratulate him for the party taking over a number of key seats.

The pair hugged then pointed at each other before Mr Corbyn went in for a high-five but instead landed his palm on Ms Thornberry's right breast.

The pair laughed off the high five fail then stood together awkwardly for photos. They were there to celebrate Mr Corbyn being brought back from the dead overnight - with the shock exit poll suggesting he was in with a chance of power.

Jubilant sources in Labour's leadership team claimed their strategy had been completely vindicated, with the party tipped to gain 34 seats.

The gaffe comes after First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron were also captured on camera executing a failed high five.

Whenever I'm feeling down, I watch Melania trying to high five Baron. Everything gets instantly better because this moment is worse pic.twitter.com/eH9OfKISDG — Moises Martinez (@Moi_515) June 1, 2017



