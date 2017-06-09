WASHINGTON (AP) " The Justice Department says Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation only because he was involved in President Donald Trump's campaign.

In a statement late Thursday, spokesman Ian Prior says "it was for that reason, and that reason alone" that Sessions decided to step aside from the probe. The statement doesn't mention Sessions' undisclosed contacts with Russia's ambassador.

The statement came hours after ousted FBI Director James Comey told a Senate panel he knew of several reasons why it would be problematic for Sessions to remain involved. But Comey said he could not discuss those reasons in an open hearing.

Comey said officials had been urging Sessions to recuse himself and he suspected for at least two weeks before it took place that it would happen.