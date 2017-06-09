LOS ANGELES (AP) " A 21-year-old man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the beating death of a Chinese graduate student at the University of Southern California as he walked to his off-campus apartment.

Andrew Garcia was found guilty Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

He's the second of four defendants to go to trial. A young woman was convicted of the murder last year and two more defendants await trial.

Garcia was also convicted of robbery, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Sentencing is set for July 11.

Advertisement

Authorities said 24-year-old Xinran Ji was attacked with a baseball bat and wrench as he walked home after a late-night study session.