A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a 24-year-old massage therapist was found dead not long after a scheduled appointment at his address.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Christopher Landry, 25, was being held after the death of Kayla Ann Denham, of Baton Rouge, the Daily Mail reports.

Sheriff Jason Ard explained that Kayla had agreed to meet Landry at 5am at a house in a block along Dunn Road, Denham Springs, where Landry had recently moved.

"Friends and family became worried after she failed to return home and calls to her cellphone went unanswered," Ard said, according to The Advocate.

Kayla's boyfriend, who was given the address and time for her appointment, raised the alarm on Monday after he called her cell but got no answer.

Advertisement

At about 5pm, he spotted Kayla's car parked in the woods and called police.

Her body was found in a barn near the home where she had agreed to meet her client.

Landry is said to be co-operating with police, but Ard said there were still "a lot of questions that need to be answered".

Kayla's cousin Michelle Guglielmo Gilliam said her family is "in shock" about the loss of a "beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin and friend".

She added: "Kayla was a wonderful young woman who always shared a beautiful smile on her face and love in her heart. Please know we love you so much and our hearts are breaking with loss."