Is there a surprise heading our way with today's British election?

The answer is probably no. Most likely Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives will regain No 10 Downing St.

There are 650 seats in the House of Commons and 326 are needed for a majority.

Voting ends at 9am NZT this morning with an exit poll to then be published. The final election result should be known late this afternoon.

What do the polls and pollsters say?

ICM predicts the Conservatives will win by 12 per cent and gain a 96-seat majority. ComRes says it will be 10 per cent and 74 seats. From eight pollsters, the Tories have leads of between 1 to 13 per cent.

Of six polls yesterday, two showed the Conservatives widening their lead over Labour, two showed a tightening and two were unchanged.

The Britain Elects twitter site predicts the Conservatives will win 356 seats, and Labour 219. It says 144 seats are at risk of changing hands.

A hung parliament is a possibility should polls predicting a 1 to 4-point margin prove accurate. Pollsters seeing a tighter contest believe there will be large numbers of young voters casting votes for Labour.





What happened at the last election?

May currently has a working majority, with allies, of 17.

At the last election in 2015 the Tories won 36.9 per cent and 330 seats, and Labour 30.4 per cent and 232 seats.





What happened in the latest campaign?

A 10-point Conservative margin would be about half the poll gap between the Tories and Labour when the PM called the election in April.

The campaign has shown an enthusiasm gap between the main parties with Labour's Jeremy Corbyn drawing some large rallies and May far more risk-averse. Labour will be reliant on a big turnout among young voters while the Conservatives will depend on older voters, who, based on past patterns, are more likely to actually get to polling stations to vote.

Media speculation is that Corbyn - having exceeded low expectations - could emerge with his standing enhanced, whereas a squeaky scrape-through could wound May and make her vulnerable to a future challenge.

Perhaps the closeness means the electorate is showing disquiet at one-party dominance. But, just two years after the last election and with apparently no chance of Brexit being overturned, a full handover of power from the Conservatives to Labour would be a major shock.





Is the European political scene still unpredictable?

Since the body blows of Brexit and Donald Trump in the US last year, there's been less political drama than

expected in Europe.

Italy changed its Prime Minister. The Netherlands leader was returned and saw off the challenge of a far-right party.

France tweaked the cut of its leader's coat, choosing an independent over the traditional parties' candidates. It still ultimately went with a centrist over a far-right challenger.

In Germany, which holds elections in September, Angela Merkel is purring away from her chief rival and towards her fourth term like a Merc in peak condition.

Stability has crept back into a political system that had previously been buffeted by populism. The US President is for many people a walking cautionary tale of inserting a populist with no political background into power.





The Daily Telegraph's election day guide





10am

Safe Labour seat Houghton and Sunderland South is expected to declare its results first so all eyes will be on the north east. It will give us the first steer as to how Labour has done - but we can expect Bridget Phillipson to retain her strong lead.



10:30am - 11

The Tories are hoping to hoover up votes in the north of England with their stance on Brexit. Some polls have shown the Conservatives are now level with Labour in some constituencies and lead among working class voters. Labour has huge majorities in Sunderland Central and Washington & Sunderland West so they're pretty safe bets for Jeremy Corbyn.



11:30am

The result in Kettering should provide an indication of just how many Ukip voters are switching to the Tories. The incumbent Tory Philip Hollobone took the unprecedented step of signing an election pact with the party. Ukip agreed not to stand a candidate against Hollobone. The Ukip candidate won almost 8000 votes in 2015 so a strong performance for Hollobone will be welcomed by Tory HQ as evidence of a Ukip swing.



12pm

First marginal seat of Nuneaton, in Warwickshire is expected to declare around now. David Cameron said he knew the Conservatives had won when the result came in for this bellwether seat in 2015. We'll also see the first London seats come back, including Conservative stronghold Putney. The first results in Newcastle will show whether Prime Minister Theresa May's tactic of repeatedly visiting the region to woo voters has paid off. It's Labour's heartland, but strong showings for the Tories could well spell doom for Corbyn's chances of winning the keys to Number 10.



12.30pm

The Conservatives have realistic hopes of winning Darlington which is currently held by the Labour shadow Brexit minister Jenny Chapman. A defeat for Chapman would be a big loss for Labour - the party has held the seat since 1992. Rosena Allin-Khan will be hoping to win Tooting, a south London constituency she won in 2016 in a byelection after Sadiq Khan resigned to become mayor.



1pm

Three-way marginal constituency Thurrock was won by the Conservatives won in 2015 by 974 votes over Labour, with Ukip just 438 votes behind. Home Secretary Amber Rudd will find out if she's kept her Conservative majority in Hastings & Rye in East Sussex. Rudd secured a majority of almost 5000 in 2015 making a loss unlikely. But if she's ousted it would represent a complete crisis for the Tories.



1.30pm

It's a big moment for Corbyn as his ultra-safe constituency Islington North declares its results. The seat has been held by Labour since 1937, and by Corbyn since 1983.

More interestingly, we'll find out if Labour has retained its most marginal seat in Wales, Ynys Mon, formerly known as Anglesey, against the confident Tories, A result should also come in for the Leigh constituency in Greater Manchester which Andy Burnham represented since 2001 before stepping down to be Mayor of Greater Manchester.



2pm

Could the Tory surge in Scotland reach as high as Angus Robertson? Toppling the SNP's deputy leader in Moray would be a major scalp and mean the Conservatives could bag 10 or more seats, but the bookies think it will hold. If the Tory surge in Scotland is genuine, they will take Pete Wishart's seat of Perth and North Perthshire from the SNP. Conservative gains would fuel the argument that support for Scottish independence is waning; failure to break through, especially here, would boost the SNP. The Tories have a 'take-out Tim' strategy in Lib Dem held Westmorland and Lonsdale, to oust Lib Dem leader Tim. His aides dismiss the idea as 'nonsense'.

2:30pm

Will incumbent Simon Danczuk, who is standing as an independent, beat the Labour Party in Rochdale? The MP was suspended from Labour in 2015 following allegations he sent sexually explicit text messages to a girl aged 17, so it will be interesting to see if voters back him, or the party. The Tories believe they can make historic gains in the north east thanks to Brexit. If they take Tony Blair's old seat of Labour-held Sedgefield, then half a dozen could fall their way in the region.



3pm

All eyes will be on Gower, one of the tightest races in the UK. It's a top target for Team Corbyn which hopes to take advantage of the party's poll surge in Wales. Failure to do so, perhaps as a result of Ukip's plummeting vote share, would be a blow. Labour-held Barrow & Furness was the epicentre of the Labour moderate rebellion. Edinburgh South's Ian Murray - Labour's only Scottish MP in 2015 - is in a three-way fight to keep his seat with the SNP and the Tories pushing hard. Lib Dem-held Richmond Park is Zac Goldsmith's chance of redemption. The Tory golden boy was toppled in a byelection last December just months after losing the London mayoral race amid accusations of dirty tactics. Winning back this seat would restart his political career. Croydon Central is another of Labour's top targets and will be worth watching. Taking the seat would end a hat-trick of Tory wins and topple Gavin Barwell, the housing minister. Polls putting Labour at 17 points ahead in the capital suggest it's doable.



3:30pm

May's ultra-safe Tory constituency is Maidenhead, Berkshire, where she'll be to see the results come in. Former Lib Dem leader and deputy PM Nick Clegg will be hoping to hang onto his Sheffield Hallam seat which was heavily targeted by Labour in 2015.

4pm

Ukip's best chance of a seat will be in Boston and Skegness in Lincolnshire which is expected to declare around now. Boston was the country's most Brexit town, with 75.6 per cent voting Leave, while the Tory incumbent was a Remainer. If Paul Nuttall, the Ukip leader, fails to win then calls to resign could follow. The Tories are hoping to snatch Chester back from Labour's Chris Matheson who won in 2015 by just 93 votes. Then there's Cambridge which is a top target seat for the Lib Dems. If the party cannot take it back from Labour, a pro-EU town lost by a whisker in 2015, they face a disastrous night. The Tories have high hopes for Wales as it backed Brexit. May was the first Tory leader to visit the Bridgend constituency during the campaign in 20 years.



4:30pm

A key seat for Labour, Southampton Test, is expected to be announced about now. It is one of only a handful of marginal seats visited by Corbyn during the campaign and the party will be hopeful of holding on. A loss in Southampton for Labour would spell disaster for Corbyn's hopes of victory. Another key seat is Leeds North West. The loss of a Lib Dem seat would be a crushing blow to Farron's hopes of a resurgence for the party.



5pm

By this point the overall result should be becoming clear.