The latest issue of Charlie Hebdo, the French satirical magazine, shows a decapitated Theresa May on the front page and includes a cartoon that mocks victims of the London Bridge terror attacks.

Under the headline "English multiculturalism", the graphic front page depicts Theresa May carrying her severed head under her arm and saying: "Too much is too much."





And a cartoon inside shows terrified people running past Big Ben - one of them holding a pint of beer - alongside the caption "Slimming tips from Daesh [Isis]."

I remember supporting @Charlie_Hebdo_ during their attacks, only to be mocked by them for ours. #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/f91RiJFxV5 — LIAM (@LiamC0nnell) June 8, 2017





The issue was published just hours before polls opened in a general election marred by terror attacks in London and Manchester, which killed more than 20 people and injured dozens more.

The cartoon of people running is a reference to Saturday's attack in London, where a trio of Islamic extremists ploughed a van into a crowd on London Bridge before stabbing people in the Borough Market area. They killed eight people and injured 48.

Some social media users have reacted with fury to the cartoons, with one branding them "horrific".

Whoa, just saw that horrific Charlie Hebdo cover of PM May... I won't put that on my timeline but really, was that even funny or necessary? — Mike Machado (@mmachado__) June 8, 2017





The magazine's staff have personal experience of terrorism. In January 2015, Islamic extremists burst into their offices in Paris and gunned down 12 people in reaction to cartoons that mocked the Prophet Mohammad.

In the edition that followed the attack in Paris, Charlie Hebdo's front page showed a picture of the Prophet holding up a sign that said "all is forgiven".

Nouvelle critique : Charlie Hebdo n°1178 - 14 janvier 2015 : Tout est pardonné par Cha... https://t.co/CDZoTvY9Kn pic.twitter.com/7wAeRnZILu — Critiques de Babelio (@babeliocritique) December 18, 2016





But the magazine's cartoons have become more controversial since that attack, and critics say this is to blame for a fall in circulation.

Disgusting cartoon in Charlie Hebdo

("what would've become of Aylan had he grown up? A groper") via @faizaz pic.twitter.com/iB4myFb1ke — Sunny Hundal (@sunny_hundal) January 13, 2016





The magazine sparked outrage after running a cartoon that depicted the corpse of Aylan Kurdi, a Syrian toddler who became a powerful symbol of the refugee crisis after a photograph of him lying dead in the sand was broadcast worldwide.

The same cartoon showed lascivious-looking migrants chasing a woman with their tongues hanging out, alongside the caption: "What would little Aylan have become? A butt groper."

Supporters of the magazine said at the time that it was trying to satirise Europeans who believed that all refugees and migrants from the Middle East and North Africa were sexual predators.