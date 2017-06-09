WASHINGTON (AP) " A senior House Republican is calling for immediate action to stabilize health insurance markets around the country, even as the GOP-led Congress tries to repeal the Obama law that created them.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady of Texas said at a hearing Thursday the government should keep paying billions to help low-income people with deductibles and copayments. Without continued subsidies, insurers and state officials say premiums will skyrocket next year.

But the $7 billion in subsidies are under a cloud because of a lawsuit originally filed by House Republicans.

The Trump administration has sent mixed signals, with President Donald Trump saying he'd consider ending subsidy payments to force Democrats to negotiate.

Health and Human Secretary Tom Price tells Congress the budget assumes subsidy payments will continue temporarily.