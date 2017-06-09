ST. LOUIS (AP) " The Latest on the investigation of the discovery of child's remains in Illinois after a woman told police in Las Vegas that her husband killed their then-6-year-old daughter in 2013 and forced her into prostitution in Las Vegas (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Prostitution-related charges have been filed in Las Vegas against a man jailed after his wife reported that he killed their then-6-year-old daughter in 2013 and hid the body in Illinois.

Jason Scott Quate is due in court Friday to answer a criminal complaint filed Thursday charging him with felony sex trafficking and living from the earnings of a prostitute. Quate has not been charged in his daughter's death.

He's accused of forcing his wife to work as a prostitute in Las Vegas.

A spokeswoman for the Clark County district attorney says a separate child abuse charge against Quate is pending.

Quate was arrested Tuesday after his wife contacted police in Las Vegas and said authorities could find her daughter's body in the garage of a home in Centreville, Illinois.

The woman is jailed in Las Vegas as a fugitive on a warrant filed in Illinois.

11 a.m.

A man under investigation after his wife told police he killed their 6-year-old daughter and hid the body in an Illinois garage is directing suspicion at his wife.

Officers found a child's remains Tuesday in the garage behind a vacant home in Centreville, Illinois, after a woman in Las Vegas contacted police. Investigators believe the child was killed in 2013.

The woman also told police that her husband, Jason Quate, forced her into sex trafficking and abused their other two daughters. He's jailed in Las Vegas. Police are seeking sex trafficking and child abuse charges.

Quate told KSNV-TV in Las Vegas that he believed his wife put the 6-year-old up for adoption years ago. And he says it was his wife's idea to move to Las Vegas and become a prostitute.