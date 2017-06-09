SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) " A Southern California woman was charged Thursday with the murder of her 18-month-old granddaughter and the attempted murder of another granddaughter and daughter in a stabbing attack.

Nicole Yanick Darrington, 43, was charged with three felony counts ahead of a scheduled court appearance, according to a copy of court filings released by the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities say Darrington stabbed her granddaughters and daughter Monday during a visit to their home in Colton, then fled the scene. She was arrested Tuesday in San Bernardino.

Darrington " who police previously referred to as Darrington-Clark " spent nearly a decade in a state psychiatric hospital and outpatient treatment program after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2005 attempted murder of her own children.

She was deemed sane by a jury in 2015. That decision meant she no longer required court-mandated psychiatric care.

Prosecutors declined to discuss the case ahead of Thursday's court hearing.

Authorities say Darrington killed her 18-month-old granddaughter Damani Trouter in the attack. Her daughter, Glorias Clark, and 5-year-old granddaughter, were wounded but survived.