PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) " A Massachusetts high school senior who plans to study journalism in college to "elevate us to a more well-informed and conscientious society" has received the 2017 Daniel Pearl Berkshire Scholarship.

Carli Scolforo is scheduled to graduate from Pittsfield's Taconic High School on Sunday and will attend Siena College in New York.

The $1,000 scholarship honors the former Wall Street Journal writer who was kidnapped and murdered in Pakistan in January 2002 while researching a story on Islamic extremism.

It was established by The Berkshire Eagle and the North Adams Transcript, the Massachusetts newspapers where Pearl started his career. It is awarded to a student planning to major in journalism or music, Pearl's two passions.

Scolforo is a member of the National Honor Society, ran track and cross country, and participated in dance and theater.