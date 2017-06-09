ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) " The Latest on the trial of a Minnesota police officer in the fatal shooting of motorist Philando Castile (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

A Minnesota police chief is testifying in the manslaughter trial of his officer in the shooting death of a black motorist.

Chief Jon Mangseth was one of the first witnesses as the defense began its case at the trial of St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez. Yanez is charged in the death of 32-year-old Philando Castile during a traffic stop last July in a St. Paul suburb.

Yanez shot Castile five times barely a minute after he approached the car and Castile informed the officer that he was carrying a handgun. Key issues are where Castile's gun was and whether Yanez saw it.

Attorney Paul Engh asked the chief whether it would be proper to shoot a person who had his hand on a gun and refused commands.

Mangseth said such a situation would be "very concerning" and said he would expect "action to be taken."

___

12:10 a.m.

Prosecutors may wrap up their case Thursday against a Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez is accused in the July death of 32-year-old Philando Castile, an elementary school cafeteria worker, during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb.

Castile was licensed to carry a handgun and told Yanez he had one when the officer approached his car. Prosecutors say the officer acted unreasonably in shooting Castile.

Yanez's attorneys argue that his actions were reasonable in the presence of a gun. The officer is expected to testify when the defense presents its case.