ATHENS, Greece (AP) " The United Nations refugee agency is expressing deep concern at reports that Turks seeking asylum in Greece have been forcibly returned to Turkey by Greek authorities.

The UNHCR said Thursday it is "of vital importance" that Greek authorities comprehensively investigate the allegations.

While the statement failed to specify what reports it was referring to, UNHCR officials said they included recent allegations concerning Turks fleeing a government crackdown in their country after last year's failed coup.

A Greek human rights watchdog said it received a complaint that Greek police last week delivered a group of Turkish asylum-seekers to masked gunmen, who returned them to Turkey.

The Hellenic League for Human Rights said the asylum-seekers were a couple with four children, and two more men.

Greece's left-led government denies the claims.