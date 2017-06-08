Plans to expand a hotel in Mexico City have been put on hold after archaeologists unearthed a 1400s-era temple to the Aztec wind god Ehecatl and a ceremonial ball court under the property.

The find could spark nightmares for any squeamish hotel guests: The carefully severed neck bones of 32 people were found in a ceremonial pit next to the ball court.

The discovery announced today by archaeologist Eduardo Matos was made in excavations done in 2009-2016. Matos, of the National Institute of Anthropology and History, noted that the hotel owns the property and will be allowed to build above the ruins once the dig is completed.

But Matos said the pilings and foundations of the new building will have to be carefully placed so they don't disturb the ruins that are near the Templo Mayor site, Mexico City's main temple complex.

The round temple structure and the stair-like structure of the ball court will remain open below the hotel for the public to visit.

The temple to Ehecatl was probably built in 1486-1502. Only about half has been excavated because the remainder extends under a neighbouring building.

The ceremonial ball game frequently ended with players being sacrificed.

Archaeologist Raul Barrera pointed to a covered spot where the neck bones were found. "There was a small oval-shaped well, within which there were 32 sets of cervical vertebrae - necks - from young adults, and there were also children," Barrera said.

"Above them, a series of skull fragments had been ceremonially arranged. Surely, these people were decapitated."

