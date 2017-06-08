SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " North Korea fired several projectiles believed to be short-range surface-to-ship cruise missiles off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea's military said, a continuation of weapons tests that have rattled Washington and the North's neighbors as Pyongyang seeks to build a nuclear missile capable of reaching the continental United States.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the launch came from the North Korean eastern coastal town of Wonsan, and that the projectiles likely flew about 200 kilometers (about 125 miles). The statement said the launches were immediately reported to South Korean President Moon Jae-in but gave no further details.

Last week, North Korea fired a short-range missile ballistic missile that landed in Japan's maritime economic zone, prompting protest from both Tokyo and Seoul.

North Korea's weapons tests are meant to build a nuclear and missile program that can stand up to what it sees as U.S. and South Korean hostility, but they are also considered by outside analysts as ways to make its political demands clear to leaders in Washington and Seoul. These demands include the removal of nearly 30,000 U.S. troops in South Korea meant to check North Korean aggression.