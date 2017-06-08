PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) " The Latest on the Portland train stabbings (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The man accused of fatally stabbing two passengers and wounding a third on a light-rail train in Portland, Oregon, has pleaded not guilty to charges included in a 15-count indictment.

Jeremy Christian shouted he was not guilty at Wednesday's arraignment, and added that he was defending himself against the aggression of surviving victim Micah Fletcher.

The judge did not ask him for a plea at the two-minute hearing, but court records filed later show not guilty pleas entered on his behalf.

He's charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and other crimes.

Prosecutors say Christian stabbed the men after yelling hateful comments at two girls, one of whom was wearing an Islamic head covering.

9:26 a.m.

The man accused of killing two passengers and wounding a third who tried to stop his anti-Muslim tirade against two teenagers on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train shouted he's "not guilty" during a courtroom outburst directed at one of the victims.

Jeremy Christian didn't enter a plea during his brief court appearance Wednesday but said he was "not guilty of anything but defending myself against the ... aggression of Micah Fletcher!"

Fletcher was in the courtroom but said nothing to reporters. The 21-year-old was stabbed in the neck during the May 26 attack. Two other men were killed.

Christian has been charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and other charges.

Prosecutors say Christian yelled hateful comments at the two girls, one of whom was wearing an Islamic head covering.