MEXICO CITY (AP) " Authorities say a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the April 14 murder of a journalist in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur.

The state attorney's office said in a statement Wednesday that there was enough evidence to implicate the man identified only as "Luis" in the murder of Maximino Rodriguez.

State and federal authorities said last week they had arrested three other men suspected in Rodriguez's murder. Rodriguez covered the police beat for local online portal Colectivo Pericu. Investigators said they had established that he was killed because of his work.

Also, Wednesday journalists marched in the streets of Culiacan, the capital of western Sinaloa state, demanding progress in the case of Javier Valdez, a well-known journalist killed on May 15.